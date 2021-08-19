Actor-singer Kyle Echarri. Instagram: @kyleecharri

MANILA — Actor-singer Kyle Echarri, who turned 18 this year, is ready to vote in the 2022 elections, and hopes his fellow youth are, too, as he emphasized how one ballot can change the course a country.

Echarri brought up the topic when asked what issue presented in “Huwag Kang Mangamba” he feels most strongly about. Interestingly, he portrays a political scion in the primetime series, which tackles subjects like blind worship, fake news, and corruption in government.

“I’m 18 now. I’m ready to vote. I am so ready to vote,” he told ABS-CBN News.

Noting the big fraction of eligible youth voters in the Philippines, Echarri said: “If we all register, I think we all have a chance to really have our voices heard. Remember, one vote is very important. It can get you very far.”

Voter registration is ongoing until September 31. On Wednesday, the Commission on Elections announced it will extend registration hours beyond 5 p.m., and will also conduct it on Saturdays and holidays, given the constraints of the coronavirus lockdown.

Asked why he has been vocal about voters’ education through social media and in previous media events, Echarri mentioned recently becoming of legal age in June.

“When you’re a kid kasi, you don’t realize how important our future is. You don’t realize how one president, or one congressman, or one senator can really change our future’s path as a country,” he explained.

“I think my generation is one of the most awakened generations, where they realize that we need to talk about these kinds of topics. If you have any kind of way to spread this word, spread it. Why would you keep it quiet?”

Echarri also stressed the importance of a single vote ¬– often dismissed as inconsequential — in electing leaders.

“I’m really inspired, when the day happens, to really vote. Kasi you have such a powerful vote. Why don’t you use it? People say, ‘It’s just one, it’s not going to get you far.’ But, no, you don’t know how important one vote can be,” he said.

Echarri, who is currently one of the most visible stars of his generation, called on those who may similarly have wide influence, to use their platform to shed light on the issue.

“For those people that can spread the word, please, it’s time. If you guys are 18, please magpa-register na kayo until September. Make sure you use your vote wisely, and vote for the right people,” he said.