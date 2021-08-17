Watch more on iWantTFC

Rising to popularity at age 12 through “The Voice Kids,” Kyle Echarri did not expect he would make another showbiz breakthrough as a teen, as the other half of a popular love team, and a fourth of a trendy quartet that would top-bill major titles.

Echarri, now 18, waxed nostalgic over his audition for the ABS-CBN singing competition, where he performed One Direction’s “Night Changes.”

That song, fittingly, changed everything for the US-born Echarri, saying “it brought me to where I am today.”

These days, Echarri is one of the most visible stars of his generation, juggling music and acting projects. To mark his birthday in June, he released his second full-length album “New Views.” He also currently stars alongside The Gold Squad in the primetime series “Huwag Kang Mangamba.”

Now of legal age, Echarri has been purposeful in presenting a more adult image through his music, to distance himself from what many viewers may remember of him as Sarah Geronimo’s ward in “The Voice Kids.”

This has been evident in his recent performances on “ASAP Natin ‘To,” the long-running ABS-CBN concert variety show which Echarri regards dearly.

“It means so much to me,” he said of being a regular performer in the Sunday program, recalling he was once an audience member before entering showbiz and got to watch the likes of Geronimo.

As a Kapamilya, Echarri has since been able to share the “ASAP” stage with his former coach and other OPM icons.

KAPAMILYA SQUAD

Echarri, along with The Gold Squad members Francine Diaz, Seth Fedelin, and Andrea Brillantes, were also among the ABS-CBN stars who participated in the program’s momentous “Kapamilya Forever Day” in July, which marked the first year since the network was forced off free television.

“I’m getting goosebumps just thinking about it. Grabe ‘yung pinagdaanan natin bilang isang network. The strength that we have still to keep on fighting, to serve our purpose for the Filipinos worldwide — to be a part of it, to be a part of history, is amazing,” he said.

That The Gold Squad was included as among the faces of ABS-CBN was “touching,” Echarri said, emphasizing that he is fully aware of how “blessed” he has been to be part of the group.

Echarri has so far starred with Diaz, his screen partner, and The Gold Squad in three major titles — “Kadenang Ginto” in 2018, “Silly Red Shoes” in 2019, and the ongoing “Huwag Kang Mangamba.”

Asked about the possibility of having separate projects in the future, Echarri answered, “I’m taking it day by day,” explaining he trusts any decision the management of ABS-CBN will make on The Gold Squad.

“Sakali mang magkahiwalay kami, I’m sure we will be ready for it,” he said.

Through the different seasons of Echarri’s career, what to him will remain consistent is his gratitude to his fans, both those who have followed him since “The Voice Kids” and new ones drawn to his tandem with Diaz and his friendship with their squad.

“We’re more thankful than anyone will ever know. They changed my life. I never thought I’d get to this point in my life at such a young age. I know how blessed I am, and I know how hard it is to get to this point. I would not be here without the fans. Kung wala sila, wala rin ako,” he said.

Speaking with ABS-CBN News, Echarri also opened up about how he has learned to deal with criticisms, his pride as a Kapamilya, and using his wide reach on social media to highlight relevant issues, including youth participation in the 2022 elections.