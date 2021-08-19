MANILA -- ABS-CBN's Star Magic and Bayan Mo, Ipatrol Mo (BMPM) in cooperation with the Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Thursday launched #HALALAN2022: Andito Kami Para Sa 'Yo, a voters' registration and education campaign.

It was streamed live on the official YouTube page of Star Magic and other social media platforms of the Kapamilya network.

The campaign aims to encourage the public, especially the youth, to register and vote in the 2022 elections.

The launch was attended by Star Magic head Lauren Dyogi, ABS-CBN News head Ging Reyes, BMPM chief Rowena Paraan and Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez. It was hosted by ABS-CBN News' Jeff Canoy.

Also present were Star Magic artists Robi Domingo, Ria Atayde, Edward Barber, Donny Pangilinan, Dominic Ochoa, Aya Fernandez, Alora Sasam, Karina Bautista, Josh Colet, Anji Salvacion, Charles Kieron, Heaven Peralejo, Pepe Herrera and Miles Ocampo.

The Star Magic artists who are part of the campaign have volunteered to join the voters’ education workshop of BMPM.

"This opportunity to vote was primarily assigned to us. This is more than our rights. It's a responsibility and moral obligation to make an informed decision and to place people in power, to make informed decisions for us. Some would argue 'okay, sige Robi, magpaparehistro na ako, pero kaya ko bang mabago 'yung nangyayari? Isa lang naman ako.' Ladies and gentlemen, now more than ever it's the perfect time to challenge that notion. So, I invite you really to open your eyes, open your ears, really see and listen to what's happening to our country and have this paradigm shift. Instead of saying isa lang ako, say, isa pa ako. Isa pa ako sa mga pwedeng magbigay ng pagbabago. Isa pa ako sa mga puwedeng maging rason kung bakit gaganda ang Pilipinas. Isa pa ako sa boboto. Do this for your family, for your community, for yourself, do this for the Philippines. Tandaan niyo Pinoy ikaw, Pinoy ako, Pinoy tayo, let your voice be heard," Domingo said.

"What we always campaign for is change comes within a smaller circle. You don't have to have a thousand followers, a million followers to be able to create change. That's why it's so nice to see that within our little circle of Star Magic we are starting something like this," Atayde said.

"We are Filipinos first, before we're artists. Kailangan nating maalala 'yon sa lahat ng mga bagay na ginagawa natin. That's why I am really so happy to see that my fellow artists also rally behind the same cause. Apart from the fact that our country is in dire need of good governance, it's also our duty as the youth to make sure that we're able to uphold the democracy that we fought for. Kailangan nating i-claim na empowered tayo at parte na tayo ng lipunan. As cliche as it sounds, somewhere inside of us is really the power to create change and right now that change happens with that one vote. As insignificant or as simple as one vote seems -- your vote matters," added, Atayde who also stressed to elect leaders wisely.

ABS-CBN executives Reyes and Dyogi also stressed the importance of next year's elections.

"Every election is an opportunity for us to exercise our basic political right. Ito ay pagkakataon natin para ipadinig ang ating boses at mamili ng mga lider ng ating bansa. And mind you, the leaders that we will choose in 2022 are those who will lead Filipino people into the future. Kaya naman napakahalaga ng Halalan 2022. Napakatindi ng mga problema at krisis na hinaharap ng bayan natin. So this is the most quintessential elections in our country's history. Kaya naman mahalaga na manindigan tayo sa karapatang ito," Reyes said.

For his part, Dyogi shared his hope to influence and educate more youth to be part of the campaign, which was born after Domingo told him that he wanted to help in urging Star Magic artists to register and vote.

"We feel this is aligned with our vision in Star Magic and ABS-CBN as part of our service that we educate and we encourage the youth para sila ay maging parte ng darating na eleksyon. ...Hopefully with this partnership, we will also be able to encourage, influence and educate more youth, mga followers po ng ating mga Star Magic artists na maging parte nitong voter registration campaign," Dyogi said.



According to Comelec spokesperson Jimenez, the voters' registration and education campaign is a way to address the disinterest of the youth when it comes to elections, noting that the youth comprise one-third of the voting population.

"Hindi ako nage-exaggerate kapag sinasabi ko na sa darating na halalan ang kabataan ang magiging prime mover. Kabataan talaga ang magsusulong. Ang importante lang ay engage 'yung kabataan, ang importante ay mobilize ang kabataan," Jimenez said.



"Sana 'yung mga kabataan na siyang tinatawag nating mga digital native, mga taong bihasa sa galawan sa social media, mga nakakaintindi kung paano gumalaw ang social media, nanawagan din kami sa inyo na sana ay maging mapagmatyag kayo. Sana maging aware kayo sa mga pinapanood niyo at sana maging mapanuri tayo. Hindi 'yung tatatanggapin lang natin ang sinasabi ng mga pulitiko para sa gayun sa araw ng halalan ay hindi lang tayo bumoboto kung hindi bumoboto tayo ng matalino," he added.



Voters’ registration ends on September 30.

Below is the video of #HALALAN2022: ANDITO KAMI PARA SA’YO