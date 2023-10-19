Troy Laureta set to release new album 'Dalamhati'

MANILA -- Filipino-American music artist Troy Laureta is set to release his latest album "Dalamhati: A Troy Laureta OPM Collective, Vol. 3" on October 27.

Laureta teased his followers as he unveiled the track list of his upcoming album -- but written in Baybayin, the Philippine pre-hispanic writing system.

Just last week, Laureta released the album's lead single, a new version of Ryan Cayabyab's "Kay Ganda ng ating Musika" featuring Martin Nievera.



"Dalamhati" ise Laureta's follow up to his albums “Kaibigan: A Troy Laureta OPM Collective Vol. 1,” which was released in November 2020; and "Giliw: A Troy Laureta OPM Collective Vol. 2," which came out the following year.

Laureta, who has gained recognition for his works with Ariana Grande, and David Foster, has also previously worked with Andrea Bocelli, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Steven Tyler, The Pussycat Dolls, and several Filipino artists including Jay-R, Kyla, and Lani Misalucha.

