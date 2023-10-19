Home  >  Entertainment

Troy Laureta set to release new album 'Dalamhati'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 19 2023 11:37 AM | Updated as of Oct 19 2023 12:22 PM

MANILA -- Filipino-American music artist Troy Laureta is set to release his latest album "Dalamhati: A Troy Laureta OPM Collective, Vol. 3" on October 27. 

Laureta teased his followers as he unveiled the track list of his upcoming album -- but written in Baybayin, the Philippine pre-hispanic writing system. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Troy Laureta (@troylaureta)

Just last week, Laureta released the album's lead single, a new version of Ryan Cayabyab's "Kay Ganda ng ating Musika" featuring Martin Nievera. 
 

"Dalamhati" ise Laureta's follow up to his albums “Kaibigan: A Troy Laureta OPM Collective Vol. 1,” which was released in November 2020; and "Giliw: A Troy Laureta OPM Collective Vol. 2," which came out the following year.

Laureta, who has gained recognition for his works with Ariana Grande, and David Foster, has also previously worked with Andrea Bocelli, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Steven Tyler, The Pussycat Dolls, and several Filipino artists including Jay-R, Kyla, and Lani Misalucha.

 Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC

 

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  Troy Laureta   Dalamhati   OPM  