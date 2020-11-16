Fil-Am music director Troy Laureta produces OPM album

MANILA -- Filipino-American musical director Troy Laureta is producing an OPM album that will showcase classic Pinoy love songs to the world.

ABS-CBN Music International will co-produce the album “Kaibigan: A Troy Laureta OPM Collective,” which is slated for release on November 22.

Global artists from America and Asia will interpret well-loved OPM classics.

“I’ve always felt that OPM deserved it’s time to cross over in some way, where foreigners would appreciate our style that is so beautiful and musical,” Laureta said.

“I’m really blessed to do a lot of stuff around the world and work with so many cool, dope people. But it is so important for me as a musician to give back to my community as much energy, time, and effort I have given so many artists around the world,” he added.

Laureta, who has gained recognition for his works with Ariana Grande, David Foster and Jake Zyrus, has also previously worked with Andrea Bocelli, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Steven Tyler, The Pussycat Dolls, and several Filipino artists including Jay-R, Kyla, and Lani Misalucha.

Aside from promoting Pinoy ballads outside the Philippines, the project is also Laureta’s way of rediscovering how OPM influenced his musical journey and contributed to his success in the US.



“Most of the artists that I have worked with appreciate and respect my passion for piano music and love songs. OPM was a major factor in that,” revealed Laureta, who shared how ABS-CBN teleseryes and “ASAP” via TFC greatly influenced his musical choices.



Born to Filipino parents, Laureta grew up in Hawaii and later moved to Los Angeles, California to pursue his music career. He has an eclectic taste in music, enjoying pop, R&B, and ballad music, as well as reggae, punk, and metal.