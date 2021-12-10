MANILA -- Filipino-American musical director Troy Laureta on Friday released his newest album titled "Giliw," which is now available on various streaming platforms.

Lyric videos of the songs from "Giliw," the second volume of the OPM collective, have also been uploaded on the official YouTube page of ABS-CBN's Star Music.

In collaboration with with ABS-CBN Music International, the 13-track album features Laureta's work with some of the most talented Filipino singers such as Jona, Adah, Cheesa and Jake Zyrus, as well as foreign artists Deborah Cox, Skylar Stecker, Ruben Studdard and

All-4-One.

It features a duet of “Nandito Ako” by Nicole Scherzinger and Regine Velasquez, while "Never Enough" singer Loren Allred recorded "Araw Gabi."

In a digital conference on Friday, Laureta, who continues to showcase Filipino music to the world, said he is hoping that his album "Giliw," can spark hope and inspiration to listeners as he shares that God, his roots and culture as a Filipino were his motivations when it comes to his music.

"Who knew that All-4-One or 'Never Enough' singer is going to sing the Filipino songs that I sang at six years old. So to be able to do that, inspires someone to go and do something that doesn't seem like it could be possible is possible. That's my motivating force. To be able to just use my voice and what God gave me to inspire and to give hope to people that needed it, especially during this time," Laureta said.

Allred said that she is honored to be part of the album.

"I went to Manila few years ago and just saw how much the people in the Philippines love singing. ... I think the Philippines has some of the greatest singers of all time. So just to be able to even emulate some of these classic songs was just an honor to me," she said, adding that she had a fun and easy experience working with Laureta.

"I'm still in cloud 9 just for the opportunity to do it," she added.

For All-4-One, the group behind the hit "I Swear," recorded the OPM hit "Paano Ang Puso Ko" for the album.

"We also wanted to make sure that when Filipino fans listen to it, that it sounds like what they used to hearing but also slightly different because it's us singing it, it's us putting our spin on it," Jamie Jones of All-4-One said.

"We were worried because we just want to make sure that it's authentic and Troy was so helpful and so great in guiding us so that we could make sure that our pronunciations were correct. Then when we heard the final mixed product, we were even super impressed. Like 'wow this turned out super amazing," Jones added.

Last year, Laureta released “Kaibigan: A Troy Laureta OPM Collective Vol. 1” which featured AILEE, Cheesa, Jake Zyrus, Matt Bloyd, Scherzinger, Pia Toscano, Regine Velasquez, and Sheléa to bring some of OPM’s best love songs to the global stage.

Laureta, who has gained recognition for his works with Ariana Grande, and David Foster, has also previously worked with Andrea Bocelli, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Steven Tyler, The Pussycat Dolls, and several Filipino artists including Jay-R, Kyla, and Lani Misalucha.