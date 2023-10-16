MANILA -- Star Music has released a new version of the OPM classic "Kay Ganda Ng Ating Musika" by Filipino-American musician Troy Laureta featuring Martin Nievera on vocals.

The single is now available on various music streaming platforms while its lyrics video is now on the official YouTube page of ABS-CBN Star Music.

Composed by National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab, "Kay Ganda Ng Ating Musika" was originally performed by Hajji Alejandro for the first Metro Manila Popular Music Festival, where it won the grand prize.

Both Laureta and Nievera promoted the single on their respective social media accounts,

“Kay Ganda Ng Ating Musika” is part of Laureta's upcoming album.

"I wanted to start my third album journey with a powerful message. What is powerful than stating the truth. 'Kay Ganda Ng Ating Musika!' How beautiful OUR music is! Thank you to my Hawaii fam and always supportive Tito Martin for blessing me with your gift! It has been a dream of mine to collaborate with you all my life. You are my dad’s favorite singer, and through the years of knowing you po, I know why. I love you Tito. You are always and forever will be the Philippine Concert King! What a way to open this journey! I’m backkkkk baby!" Laureta captioned his Instagram post.

This will be Laureta's follow up to his albums “Kaibigan: A Troy Laureta OPM Collective Vol. 1,” which was released in November 2020; and "Giliw: A Troy Laureta OPM Collective Vol. 2," which came out the following year.

Laureta, who has gained recognition for his works with Ariana Grande, and David Foster, has also previously worked with Andrea Bocelli, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Steven Tyler, The Pussycat Dolls, and several Filipino artists including Jay-R, Kyla, and Lani Misalucha.

