LJ Reyes posts first photo with kids since moving to US

MANILA – LJ Reyes on Monday shared a rare snap of her and her two kids, Aki and Summer, since they moved to the United States last month.

On Instagram, Reyes posted a photo of them enjoying a meal in a restaurant.

"Didn't want this kind of day to end," she wrote in the caption.

Reyes and her kids have been staying with the actress' family in New York since early September.

She moved abroad following her interview about her separation from her partner of six years and Summer's father, actor Paolo Contis.

Aki, on the other hand, is Reyes' son from her past relationship with actor Paulo Avelino.

Days after Reyes' tell-all, Contis admitted in a lengthy statement on Instagram that a third party was involved, while also clearing the name of his co-star Yen Santos in the issue.

Related video: