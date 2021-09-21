LOOK: LJ Reyes reinvents herself with new hairstyle

LJ Reyes continues to reinvent herself weeks after flying to the United States along with her two kids to be with her family in New York City.

On Instagram, Reyes flaunted her new shorter hairstyle with full bangs.

Following her post, Reyes’ celebrity friends complimented her new hairstyle saying it looks good on her.

Among those who left a comment on the actress’ post were Camille Prats, Melai Cantiveros, Melissa Ricks, Isabel Oli, Cristine Reyes, Ryza Cenon and others.

Just last week, Reyes attended New York Fashion Week for the first time looking stunning in an all-black outfit.

Reyes flew to the US to get away from the controversy surrounding her breakup with Paolo Contis, her partner of six years.

In her interview with Boy Abunda, Reyes said she wanted to physically remove her children as they start to recover and move forward with their lives.