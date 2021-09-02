Photo from LJ Reyes' Instagram account

MANILA -- Aside from revealing that the decision to part ways with Paolo Contis, her partner of six years, was not mutual, actress LJ Reyes said she decided to break her silence to "protect and defend" her kids.

In an emotional interview with Boy Abunda released Wednesday, Reyes bared that she would have wanted to keep her silence but she had to correct wrong information being shared on social media which might be seen by her children.

“If ako lang involved, I could've kept my silence. Kaya kong manahimik. But lagi kong sinasabi, I am a mother of 2 beautiful kids. And kapag sila na 'yung apektado, kahit sinong nanay will step up and defend 'yung mga anak nila at pamilya nila,” she explained.

“Kaya nag-decide ako to speak up because 'pag anak mo na 'yung nagagawan ng mali, kailangan mo sabihin na hanggang dito lang.”

During the interview, Reyes recalled being confronted by her eldest child, Aki, her son with Paulo Avelino, for the real reason she broke up with Contis.

“Napakasakit po ng tanong sa 'kin ng anak kong 'yun. I needed time. Hindi ko masagot on the spot,” the actress admitted. “Sabi ko na lang sa anak ko, 'wait lang sasagutin kita.' Gusto ko kasi sa 'kin manggaling 'yung truth.”

Reyes assured her son of truthful answers before narrating the reasons which led to the breakup.

“Sinabi ko sa kaniya na, 'I'm sorry for everything. I wanted a complete family for you and Summer.' Tapos sinabi niya sa 'kin, 'You complete us, mom.' Na-touch po ako sa bata,” Reyes tearfully recalled.

While she made it clear that Contis did not physically abuse the kids, Reyes brought them to New York to give them a “healthy and safe environment.”

“I will never go into particular details because ayoko pong may masabing hindi maganda. Ang gusto ko lang, huwag magamit ang mga anak ko. Ang gusto ko lang po maintindihan ng publiko, bakit ako umalis at huwag nang gumawa ng iba-ibang kwento na 'mutual at okay lang ito,’” she quipped.

Asked if they would return to the Philippines should Contis ask her, Reyes was firm to say no, stressing that she does not want the actor to go anywhere near to their kids.

“As much as I really want a complete family, 'yung mga nangyari po 'di ko na kakayanin na maging malapit siya sa mga anak ko. Ganun kasakit 'yung nangyari. Ganun kahirap. Hindi ko lang masabi on air kung ano 'yung mga 'yun. Pero 'di po kakayanin ng pusong nanay ko na ibalik siya sa buhay ng mga bata,” she admitted.

“Gusto ko po 'yung mga anak ko magandang asal 'yung nakikita nila. Magandang ehemplo. Kaya gusto ko rin po na meron silang takot ng Diyos.”

Reyes was in a 6-year relationship with Contis, with whom she has a 2-year-old daughter, Summer.