Actress LJ Reyes is up and about in New York following her revealing interview about her recent separation from her partner of six years, actor Paolo Contis.

As seen in her Instagram page, Reyes looked stunning in an all-black outfit as she attended the New York Fashion Week for the first time.

“My first #NYFW!!! And it was such an eye candy!!! And can’t get over @gigihadid and these creations,” Reyes wrote on social media.

Reyes also had her own photo shoot on the streets of Brooklyn.

Reyes flew to the United States just recently to get away from the controversy surrounding her breakup with Contis.

In her interview with Boy Abunda, Reyes said she wanted to physically remove her children as they start to recover and move forward with their lives.

Reyes brought her two kids, Aki and Summer, with her and they are now living with her family who are based in New York.