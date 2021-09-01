Screenshot from Boy Abunda's vlog

MANILA -- In a tearful interview uploaded on Wednesday, actress LJ Reyes broke her silence about her separation with long-time partner Paolo Contis to clarify "twisted information" thrown at the public.

In one-hour clip on Boy Abunda’s YouTube channel, Reyes opened up about the breakup with Contis which came as a surprise to fans after the actor suddenly wiped out all the actress’ photos on Instagram.

Reyes also denied earlier reports that the breakup between the couple of six years was a mutual decision.

“Hindi siya mutual. Kasi naniniwala ako na kapag mutual ang isang desisyon, ito ay pareho kayong sumasang-ayon na hindi na nagwo-work 'yung relationship,” Reyes told Abunda.

“Matagal ko nang nararamdaman na nakahiwalay na siya sa amin. Ramdam na ramdam ko po 'yun. Honestly, ako po ang nagsabi na parang nasa ibang mundo na siya,” she added.

She went on to share that Contis, who used to be a home buddy, started to stay outside their home since late last year.

While she tried to confront the actor to know if they were having a problem, Contis kept on dismissing it.

Watch more on iWantTFC

Later on, Reyes revealed that some concerned friends have talked to her about sightings of her partner, which Contis had denied.

“It came to a point na friend of a friend na po -- as in close friend. 'Pag babae ka alam mo ata talaga at parang kahit sinong nagmamahal, alam mo,” Reyes quipped.

When asked by Abunda if the information she gathered were all true, Reyes answered affirmatively, baring that she has evidence to some of the revelations she learned about Contis.

“Natatakot akong kausapin siya kasi pakiramdam ko totoo 'yung sinasabi niya sa 'kin pero marami ako malaman na 'di totoo. Ayokong ma-manipulate 'yung alam kong facts,” Reyes said.

“I can't be wrong. Siguradong sigurado po ako. Marami na ko nakausap na nagpakita sa 'kin ng katotohanan kung paano siya 'pag nakatalikod ako.”

She also admitted that she tried to save the relationship, thinking that it would be best for her kids to grow up with a complete family but Contis was allegedly firm in cutting ties with her.

“Umabot sa point na nag-break na po kami. After a few days, na-realize ko na 'di pwede ganito. Nagbaba ako ng pride kahit ako 'yung nasasaktan. Inisip ko baka kailangan nila ng complete family. Tinanong ko siya, 'if you want to take us back.' Pero hindi na raw,” she narrated.

When asked about a possible third party, Reyes just looked at Abunda with tears which made the host not pursue the question anymore.

She also addressed the reason provided by Contis’ manager Lolit Solis that the couple outgrew their love from one another.

“Grabe 'yung kapit ko the past several months. Minsan iniisip ko kung ito pa ba 'yung tama para sa mga anak ko. I was holding everything together. Umabot na nakakalbo 'yung kilay ko... Kumapit po ako. Kung walang bata, okay lang. 'Di ko ipipilit sarili ko,” she said.

Reyes was in a 6-year relationship with Contis, with whom she has a 2-year-old daughter.