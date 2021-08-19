Paolo Contis wipes photos of LJ Reyes from his IG page

Celebrity couple LJ Reyes and Paolo Contis. Instagram: @lj_reyes

MANILA — Fans of celebrity couple Paolo Contis and LJ Reyes were alarmed Thursday after the actor appeared to un-follow his partner of six years on Instagram.

Hawk-eyed followers also observed that Contis has removed photos of Reyes completely from his page.

Reyes, meanwhile, appears to still follow Contis, with his photos still visible on her page, as of Thursday night.

Neither has spoken directly about their status, following speculation that continues to circulate on social media.

Contis and Reyes have one daughter together, 2-year-old Summer. Ten-year-old Aki, Reyes’ son from her past relationship with actor Paulo Avelino, is under her and Contis’ care.

Contis’ most recent Instagram post that included Reyes, but which is no longer visible, was on July 14.

It showed him with Reyes and the two children, captioned: “Love, thank you for everything! Thank you for taking care of all of us! Alam ko mas mahirap ngayon na wala ako but I know the kids will be okay kasi nandiyan ka!

“I want you know how much I appreciate and love you! Can’t wait to go home again and be with you! Please know that I’m always missing and thinking of you!”

At the time, Contis was in a quarantined production of his upcoming series.

Reyes’ last post showing Contis was on June 20, on the occasion of Father’s Day. The photo of the actor kissing their daughter Summer remained accessible, as of writing.

