Jane de Leon hopes to work with 'crush' Paulo Avelino

MANILA -- Actress Jane de Leon can't hide her "kilig" as she talked about her showbiz crush, actor Paulo Avelino.

In an interview for “Star Magic Celebrity Conversations,” De Leon said that she hopes to work with Avelino, whom she described as a good actor.

"Ito po kasi talaga, muntik na muntik ko na siyang makatrabaho. Crush ko kasi talaga siya si Paulo Avelino. Alam niya 'yon," De Leon said.

"Kasi given na 'yung may looks siya, kaya ko siya nagustuhan kasi napakagaling niyang artista. 'Yon 'yung reason kung bakit gusto ko rin siyang makatrabaho. Hindi lang porket crush ko siya, siyempre hinahangaan -- magaling kasi siyang artsita. ... Parang kinakain ako ng upuan. Ah, Janine, trabaho lang," De Leon added, referring to Janine Gutierrez, who is romantically being linked to Avelino.

Currently, Avelino is one of the stars of the series "Linlang" streaming on Prime Video.

Meanwhile, De Leon, the lead star of recently concluded hit fantasy series "Mars Ravelo's Darna," also shared to “Star Magic Celebrity Conversations," her dream role.

"Marami. Siyempre hindi naman matatapos lahat sa Darna. Sinasabi ko nga kay Lord, baka ito pa lang ang umpisa, ganyan. Marami eh. Alam mo 'yung 'Split,' 'yung iba-iba 'yung mga personality. I want to try that gusto ko ma-challenge ang sarili ko. Then other than gusto ko rin makapapag-explore out of the country kasi I really love my craft so much. Pumasok naman ako rito not just for the fame or for money but of course I really love my craft," De Leon said.

Asked how she see herself five years from now, De Leon replied: "A successful lady, 'yun talaga. But siyempre may plan for rin si Lord for me. So no matter what kung ano man 'yon, alam ko na may ibibigay Siya sa aking lesson to grow."

