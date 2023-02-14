MANILA -- Actress Jane de Leon turned to social media on Monday to express her gratitude to all those who supported her journey as Darna.

De Leon finally bade goodbye to her iconic Filipino superheroine character last February 11.

Posting throwback photos of her on the set of "Mars Ravelo's Darna" on Instagram, De Leon thanked all the people behind the production of the fantasy series.



"What a journey it's been! Gusto ko pong magpasalamat sa lahat ng bumubuo ng Darna. To JRB, the Directors, staff, crew, utilities and SOs, maraming salamat po sa inyong hard work, patience at pagpupuyat. Matagumpay nating naipahatid sa ating mga manonood lalo na sa mga kabataan ang laban ni Darna. To my TEAM family, especially my manager Tyronne Escalante.. Salamat sa gabay at ala-ala. Thank you ABS-CBN management and Ravelo family for trusting in me to portray the iconic role. Ito po ang biggest break ko -- it has taught me a lot and has opened new opportunities for me and my family. To my co-artists, thank you for the friendship and camaraderie. 'Di matatawaran ang mga fun moments and memories we made," De Leon wrote.

"Lastly, to my family who've been with me through my ups and downs. I'm doing this for you Mama and Kuya. The effort and sacrifices I poured in every project and opportunity is all for our family. And syempre, di ko pwedeng kalimutan ang mga fans na laging nanjan, nagmamahal at sumusuporta sa lahat ng kaganapan ko. Mahal ko kayo," De Leon said.

"Hinding-hindi mawawala si Darna, nanjan sya palagi para sa inyong lahat. This is Jane de Leon, see you on the next new and exciting chapter," she added.

During its half-year on air, Darna became a popular topic on social media, hitting more than 2.3 billion views on TikTok alone in 2022.

The finale episode even reached more than 224,000 concurrent views on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube live while occupying several places on Twitter’s trending list.

Darna’s TV comeback happened three years after de Leon was introduced as the lead actress in the ABS-CBN series, which hurdled production delays primarily due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Related video: