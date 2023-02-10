Screengrabs from Kapamilya Online Live

MANILA – Even until the end, Darna and Valentina remained true to their personalities.

As “Mars Ravelo’s Darna” came to a close, Darna (Jane de Leon) assured that she will keep fighting for the common good as the protector of the white stone after defeating her nemesis Borgo.

Dubbed as “Darna Super Finale,” the Pinay superhero on Friday prevailed in the end in her tedious battle against Borgo and his Super Soldiers in Nueva Esperanza, as she reached her full potential (Hiraya) to save the planet from extinction.

However, it appears that Darna's battles are far from over as Regina (Janella Salvador), decided to keep her character as Valentina rather than reverting back to her normal personality.

This, despite an encouraging visit from Narda (De Leon) while she was in her detention cell and waiting for a serum that would free her from transforming into the snake-haired Valentina ever again.

“Kailanman, hindi ako nawalan ng pag-asa na babalik ka, na mababawi rin kita kay Valentina,” Narda told Regina.

To which the latter replied: “Narda, hindi ko alam anong klaseng buhay ang babalikan ko pagkatapos nang lahat ng ito.”

True to her form, Narda put her faith in her best friend that she would change for the better. But Regina eventually chose to be otherwise.

Darna received a warning from the Queen of Marte, in a surprise appearance of Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi, that a bigger threat is coming her way – which was also the reason why she decided to let the superheroine keep the white stone.

“Tunay kang anak ng magiting na mandirigmang si Zorra, matapang at maaasahan...Karapat-dapat kang maging protektor,” she said.

During its half-year on air, Darna became a popular topic on social media, hitting more than 2.3 billion views on TikTok alone in 2022.

The finale episode even reached more than 224,000 concurrent views on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube live while occupying several places on Twitter’s trending list.

Darna’s TV comeback happened three years after de Leon was introduced as the lead actress in the ABS-CBN series, which hurdled production delays primarily due to the coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED VIDEO: