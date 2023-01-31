'Darna' stars open to reprise their roles in the future

Jane De Leon, Janella Salvador, Zaijian Jaranilla. Photos from JRB Creative Production.

MANILA -- The cast of "Darna" are still willing to reprise their roles in the future as the show is set to end in two weeks.

Lead star Jane De Leon said that the story is an open book and could still be revived into a movie or another series.

"Yung istorya naman ng 'Darna' continuous naman siya. And ang maganda roon if ever man magkakaroon ng movie, another series ulit but of course it's up to our bosses na," De Leon said.

"If ever, I'll be glad and happy. Sana makasama ko pa rin sila, if ever," she added.

Zaijian Jaranilla said: "Gusto mo ba ako pa rin 'yung Ding mo?"

"Patay tayo riyan?" De Leon replied in jest. "Parang ayaw niya," Jaranilla added. "Sa 'min ka na nga nakatira," the actress ended.

Janella Salvador is also open to play Valentina in the future. "Well, Regina's dead ... pero malay natin si Valentina, magbalik. So, why not? I'm open."

During its half-year on air, Darna became a popular topic on social media, hitting more than 2.3 billion views on TikTok alone in 2022.

Darna’s TV comeback happened three years after de Leon was introduced as the lead actress in the ABS-CBN series, which hurdled production delays primarily due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Darna" airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, CineMo, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC, and TFC.

RELATED VIDEO: