Jane de Leon admits crush on Paulo Avelino

MANILA -- Jane de Leon admitted that she has crush on her fellow Kapamilya artist, Paulo Avelino.

De Leon made the revelation in an interview on Friday during a media conference for "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano." De Leon is one of the new cast members of the long-running action-drama series.

The actress seemed shy when asked of who will be her love team partner if she would be given a chance to choose.

"Si Paulo Avelino pa rin. Kasi ewan ko, alam ba niya? Alam niya yata. Siguro naman alam niya na crush ko siya. Siya ang celebrity crush ko, si Paulo," de Leon admitted.

Aside from being handsome, de Leon stressed that she admires Avelino's acting skills.

"Given na po na guwapo po si Paulo, pero pagdating po sa acting sobrang galing po talaga niya. Kaya 'yon po 'yung isa sa reason kung bakit gusto ko po siya makaeksena," de Leon said.

In the interview, de Leon also revealed the actresses she would like to work with.

"Number one po si Ma'am Charo (Santos), gusto ko po siya makaeksena kasi napanood ko po yung 'Eerie' nila ni Ate Bea (Alonzo). Sobrang nagustuhan ko po talaga 'yung film na ginawa ni direk Mikhail Red. Other than Ms. Charo, of course, si Ate Bea. Gusto ko rin makaeksena si Ate Bea and Ate Angelica Panganiban," de Leon said.

Currently, aside from being part of "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano," de Leon is also preparing for ABS-CBN's highly anticipated "Darna" project.

