WATCH: Sniper Jane corners Coco in tension-filled ‘Probinsyano’ episode

Jane de Leon debuts as Lia, a sniper out to kill Coco Martin’s Cardo, in the Thursday episode of ‘FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — Jane de Leon debuted Thursday in “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” in a tension-filled episode where her character cornered the titular hero played by Coco Martin.

In the long-running ABS-CBN action drama, de Leon plays Lia, a sniper of the Black Ops unit tasked to kill Cardo (Martin).

Lia’s team managed to track down Cardo and his group, Task Force Aguila, whom they cornered at a firing range.

Unknown to Cardo, Lito (Richard Gutierrez) has been conniving with Art (Tirso Cruz III), putting Black Ops on the hero cop’s trail with a shoot-to-kill order.

Surrounded by dozens of Lia’s teammates, Cardo could only raise both hands in apparent surrender.

In the same episode, Alyana (Yassi Pressman) escaped Lito’s clutches and made her way to Cardo, in the process endangering her life, too.

Aside from de Leon, debuting new cast members in the January 21 episode included Geoff Eigenmann, Vance Larena, Mark McMahon, Paolo Paraiso, and AJ Raval.

Produced by Dreamscape Entertainment, “Ang Probinsyano” airs new episodes weeknights and is accessible via free and digital TV (A2Z Channel 11), cable (Kapamilya Channel), on-demand streaming (iWant TFC), and free live streaming (Kapamilya Online Live).