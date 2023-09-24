Kim Chiu, Paulo Avelino play married couple in gripping preview of 'Linlang'

MANILA — Prime Video has finally released the trailer for the much-anticipated series "Linlang.”

The gripping preview is packed with intense and emotionally charged moments, showcasing Kim Chiu and Paulo Avelino as a married couple.

In the trailer, Avelino's character harbors suspicions of his wife's infidelity, leading to confrontational and heart-pounding scenes.

“From unbreakable vows to a life filled with secrets and hidden desires,” the caption of the trailer reads.

Aside from the duo, the series also features JM de Guzman, Jake Ejercito and screen veteran Maricel Soriano.

Also joining the series are Ruby Ruiz, Jaime Fabregas, Raymond Bagatsing, Vance Larena, Heaven Peralejo, Adrian Lindayag, Race Matias, Anji Salvacion and Kice.

“Linlang” is will be streaming on Prime Video starting October 5. It will be available in the Philippines and in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.