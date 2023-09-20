'Linlang' to premiere on Prime Video on October 5

MANILA – The ABS-CBN series "Linlang" will make its debut on Prime Video on October 5.

This information was announced by the streaming platform on Wednesday, garnering the attention of online users with its accompanying caption.

"The promise of a lifetime will be broken by lies and betrayals. Is your heart ready to face the truth?” the description of the post reads.

Starring Kim Chiu, Paulo Avelino, JM de Guzman, and Maricel Soriano, "Linlang" was initially announced in October last year.

The cast also includes Ruby Ruiz, Jaime Fabregas, Raymond Bagatsing, Vance Larena, Heaven Peralejo, Adrian Lindayag, Race Matias, Anji Salvacion, and Kice.

The series is directed by Jojo Saguin and Mannny Palo.