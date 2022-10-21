MANILA — Paulo Avelino, Kim Chiu, JM de Guzman and Maricel Soriano will lead the cast of the upcoming ABS-CBN series "Linlang."

This was announced on Friday in a video uploaded by show producer Dreamscape Entertainment.

"Kung si Mister kayang manloko, si Misis, matinik magtago ng sikreto! Ihanda ang iyong mga puso sa bagong teleseryeng hindi ka pakakalmahin!" Dreamscape said.

"Babasagin na ang tingin mo sa pagtataksil! Dahil ang akala mong totoo, isa pa lang panloloko. 'Linlang.' Coming this 2023."

"Sa isang relasyon, hindi kadalasan isang side lang 'yung nagkakamali," Avelino teased about the new series.

"We're up for the challenge. Sobrang iba talaga, ibang-iba. It needs a lot of hard work," Chiu added.

"Finally makakapagtrabaho na ako sa Dreamscape. Sobrang complex po ng istorya at na-e-excite akong gampanan po 'yung role ko," de Guzman said his first Dreamscape project.

"Excited din ako. Ang gagawin ko ay 'yung isang way, hindi 'yung the normal way," said Soriano.

Also joining the series are Ruby Ruiz, Jaime Fabregas, Raymond Bagatsing, Vance Larena, Heaven Peralejo, Adrian Lindayag, Race Matias, Anji Salvacion and Kice.

"Nakita ko na 'yung line up ng good actors and good actresses doon ako ninerbiyos. Honored to be part of the cast," Ruiz said.

"I am challenged by it, by the role. I am very impressed with the presentation today ng istorya," Fabregas said.

The series will be directed by Jojo Saguin and Mannny Palo.

"Heavily researched. First time sa lahat ng TV series sa buong Pilipinas" Saguin teased.

"Ito ay isang kakaibang teleserye. Kapag nakita niyo ang teasers namin o trailer namin ay sobrang mae-excite kayo," Palo said.

