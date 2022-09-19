Maricel Soriano to star in new ABS-CBN teleserye

MANILA — Maricel Soriano is gearing up for a new ABS-CBN teleserye, the screen icon announced on Monday, over a year after the conclusion of her last primetime drama.

“New teleserye soon,” Soriano said through her official pages, with photos of her holding a bouquet of flowers.

A series of photos of Soriano’s meeting with Dreamscape Entertainment, the ABS-CBN entertainment unit behind “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” and “The Broken Marriage Vow,” indicated the involvement of directors Manny Palo and Jojo Saguin.

Soriano also posed with Dreamscape head Deo Endrinal, executive-in-charge of production Erick Salud, executive-in-charge of creatives Rondel Lindayag, and creative manager Danica Domingo.

Dreamscape has yet to announce other details, such as the title and other cast members.

Soriano was last seen on primetime in the hit revenge drama “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin,” The series from JRB Creative Production concluded in March 2021.

The “Diamond Star’s” upcoming project marks a reunion with Dreamscape, which produced her 2019 series “The General’s Daughter,” starring Angel Locsin.

