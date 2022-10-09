James Reid features in Korean band The Rose's new album

James Reid features in one of the songs included in Korean band The Rose's new album 'Heal.' Photo: Instagram/@james

Filipino-Australian singer James Reid lent his voice to The Rose as he featured in one of the songs on the Korean rock band's new album.

The Rose released Saturday the 10-track album "Heal," which includes the song "Yes" featuring Reid.

An official audio was also uploaded on the YouTube channel of The Rose, which has 962,000 subscribers.

On Saturday, Reid also dropped the tracklist for his upcoming album "LOVESCENE," which showed that The Rose's vocalist Woosung would feature in his song titled "Hold On Tight."

Reid has been teasing collaborations with international artists and producers on social media in the past year. Last March, he dropped an updated version of his single "Hello," featuring K-pop star Jay B and Taiwanese-American rapper ØZI.

Earlier this month, Reid made a surprise appearance at Jay B's concert at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City, where he sang his latest single "u & i."

Meanwhile, The Rose recently announced on its Twitter account that it would bring its "Heal Together" concert tour to Manila, though the band has yet to give the show's exact date and venue.

Korean rock band The Rose, which will release an album later this week, is bringing its Heal Together concert tour to Manila. The show’s exact date and venue have yet to be announced. (📸:@TheRose_0803) | via @jaehwabernardo pic.twitter.com/JYZeP6ALzK — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) October 4, 2022

