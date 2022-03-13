James Reid drops collaboration with Got7’s Jay B, Taiwanese rapper ØZI

MANILA – James Reid has finally released his much-anticipated collaboration with Got7’s Jay B and Taiwanese rapper ØZI.

The track, which was uploaded on Transparent Arts’ YouTube channel on Friday, is a remix version of Reid’s 2021 single “Hello.”

Titled “Hello 2.0 (Legends Only), the new version now features Korean lyrics by K-pop star Jay B and rapped lined by ØZI.

As of writing, the video of the track already has over 56,000 views.

It was in February when Reid surprised his fans with a teaser of his collaboration with Jay B and ØZI.

Reid’s record label Careless Music released a video of him initiating a video call with Jay B and ØZI.

All three greet each other “hello” — the cue for Reid’s 2021 track “Hello” to play in the background.

Reid earlier hinted at a remix of “Hello” on February 6, in his recorded acceptance speech for an award for the track.

At the time, he said, “I will be singing ‘Hello’ again soon with some new friends of mine.”

Reid flew to LA in mid-February. A despedida arranged by friends and a family send-off at the airport sparked speculation that the actor-singer is leaving the Philippines for good.

His father, Malcolm Reid, has since clarified however that James is in the US “for recording sessions” and to visit family based there.

Aside from being the founder Careless Music, Reid is also an artist managed by Transparent Arts, a US-based agency that aims to promote Asian-American talents.

