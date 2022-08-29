James Reid to release album 'LOVESCENE' in October

Actor-singer James Reid. Instagram: @james

MANILA — James Reid is set to release a new album in October, five years after his last, the actor-singer announced on Monday.

The Careless Music head announced the change of plans — he was originally preparing to drop only an EP — on Twitter, saying the album will consist of 10 tracks.

“Hello, so I’m not releasing an EP anymore,” he wrote. “Now it’s a 10 track album dropping in October.”

“Sorry I decided like 2 weeks ago. There was just too many songs I wanted to share with everyone. So be ready,” he added.

He then revealed the title of the record: “LOVESCENE”.

Reid’s last studio album, “Palm Dreams,” was released in 2017.

Reid, 29, did not reveal further details about “LOVESCENE.” In the past year, however, he has been teasing collaborations with international artists and producers through updates on social media.

In March, he surprised fans with an updated version of his single “Hello,” featuring South Korean singer Jay B of the K-pop group Got7, and Taiwanese-American rapper ØZI.

