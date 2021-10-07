MANILA — The P-pop boy group BGYO released on Thursday its debut album, as well as the music video for its latest single — the culmination of two years in training, and half a year as a breakout music act.

Titled “The Light,” the album has 12 songs, including four international versions of the title track, translated in Bahasa, Japanese, Thai, and Spanish.

BGYO’s prior one-off releases, “He’s Into Her” and “The Baddest,” are part of the album, alongside “When I’m With You,” which counts as the group’s third official single.

The music video for “When I’m With You” premiered at the same as the album’s launch across streaming platforms on Thursday night.

Heard for the first time in full with the record’s release are “Fly Away,” “Rocketman,” “Sabay,” and “Kundiman.”

Composed of Gelo, Akira, JL, Nate, and Mikki, BGYO debuted in January after two years as trainees under ABS-CBN’s Star Hunt Academy.

BGYO swiftly made a mark in the local music scene and beyond. Notably, during its “The Baddest” era, it spent consecutive weeks ranking, and peaking at No. 1, in two international charts for rising acts: Billboard’s Next Big Sound and the Pandora Predictions Chart.

BGYO, as well as its sister group, the 8-member BINI, are being groomed as global pop acts, with releases catering to international fans, and set and planned appearances in foreign channels and events.

BGYO and BINI’s respective album drops — the latter will “Born To Win” on October 14 — lead up to their joint concert “One Dream” on November 6 and 7, via KTX.ph.

Meanwhile, the two groups are currrently featured as MTV Asia’s Spotlight artists for the months of October and November.

Then, on December 3, both acts will take the stage at 1MX Dubai, a music festival featuring Filipino artists, marking their first overseas performance.

ABS-CBN executive Laurenti Dyogi, who heads BINI and BGYO talent agency Star Magic, previously lauded the groups for being “committed to excel, to work harder, to continuously become better, and be the best in their field and in their craft.”

“They will continue to perform really well, so that when they step on the world stage, every Filipino will be very proud of BINI and BGYO,” he said.

