MANILA — The sibling groups BGYO and BINI, whose members trained for two years under ABS-CBN’s Star Hunt Academy before debuting, are “here for the long haul,” toward their goal of international stardom.

Launched in January and June, respectively, BGYO and BINI are “being groomed and positioned as global acts,” ABS-CBN president and CEO Carlo Katigbak said during the company’s annual stockholders’ meeting in July.

Steps in that direction were teased in a media conference held this week, for the groups’ joint concert, “One Dream,” to be held on November 6 and 7.

Star Magic head Lauren Dyogi, who is also ABS-CBN’s head of entertainment production, revealed that both groups are due to be “featured in a major music channel,” and have been invited to perform at an event abroad, among other plans in the near future.

“They have a lot of invitations to different events, both locally and globally,” Dyogi said.

The performance overseas, scheduled before the end of the year, would be the first for both BGYO and BINI. “Hopefully, pray na wala tayong maging problema sa restrictions,” the executive told his wards, referring to the prevailing lockdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ahead of their digital concert, BINI is set to release its third single, “Kapit Lang.” BGYO, meanwhile, is enjoying its second consecutive week as the No. 1 act in Billboard’s Next Big Sound chart, amid the popularity of its comeback single, “The Baddest.”

They are also completing the recording of their respective full-length album.

“Ang hindi nila alam,” Dyogi said, “mas marami pa silang paghihirapan. Mahabang-mahaba pa ‘to. We’re here for the long haul.”

Both groups, he added, “are committed to excel, to work harder, to continuously become better, and be the best in their field and in their craft.”

“They will continue to perform really well, so that when they step on the world stage, every Filipino will be very proud of BINI and BGYO,” he said.

The members of both groups started training under Star Hunt Academy in 2018. During that two-year period, the boy and girl groups were trimmed down to the final five and eight that currently comprise BGYO and BINI.

For most of that time, including the onset of the pandemic, their training camp was also their shared home. As debuted acts, BGYO and BINI respectively have their group residence.

“I don’t want them to gloat about this, but they really exceeded my expectations,” Dyogi said. “We’re very, very proud of these kids that we’ve chosen. They have the right attitude, the right behavior. They’re very humble. Hindi sila demanding, hindi sila mareklamo.”

“Kaya alam nilang mahal na mahal namin sila, kasi sobra rin naman ‘yung binibigay nila sa amin, sa fans nila, at sa sarili nila at trabaho nila.

“They really deserve the success that they will be reaping in the future, based solely on their hard work and dedication, their passion and discipline,” he said.

The executive also credited the early success of BGYO and BINI to their loyal fans. BGYO’s fanbase is officially known as ACEs, while BINI’s is called BLOOM. Both have expressed feverish support for their idols, making frequent trending topics on social media.

“Ang nagtatrabaho sa kasikatan nila ngayon are the BLOOM and the ACEs. If not for these two major fandoms, I don’t think both groups will be known. We’re very grateful sa kanila,” he said.

“Kaya ang sinusukli ng BINI at BGYO, tinutumbasan nila iyon ng hirap at exceptional performance, because they feel that their fandoms deserve only the best from them.”

The “One Dream” concert, for instance, will total some 40 songs across the two dates, which will feature entirely different repertoires, according to Dyogi.

Aside from the groups’ singles, covers will be included in the lineup. It remains unclear whether new original music will be launched through the concert.

BGYO and BINI will also collaborate for several numbers, including mash-ups, and will be joined by a live band and backup dancers, Dyogi said.

After “One Dream,” ACEs and BLOOM can then look forward to the respective solo concert of the groups in 2022.

