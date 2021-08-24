BGYO is composed of (from left) JL, Akira, Mikki, Nate, and Gelo. Instagram: @bgyo_ph

MANILA — BGYO is making waves internationally as the breakout P-pop group ranked No. 1 in two separate charts on Tuesday, local time, following the release of its comeback single “The Baddest.”

The five-member act re-entered Billboard’s Next Big Sound chart straight to No. 1 for the week of August 23, three months after it debuted in the list at No. 2.

The chart tracks “the fastest accelerating artists during the past week, across all major social music sites, statistically predicted to achieve future success,” according to Billboard.

Next Big Sound’s tally is measured by the US namesake company, described in its website as the “leading provider of online music analytics and insights,” with its tracking of “hundreds of thousands of artists around the world.”

BGYO is also the top performer in the separate Pandora Predictions Chart for the second consecutive week, after entering at No. 1 on August 16.

The chart includes acts based on “their likelihood of success, as measured by our patented predictive algorithm” in partnership with Next Big Sound, including streaming on Pandora and social media buzz.

It also “aims to predict which artists are most likely to hit the Billboard 200 chart for the first time within a year,” according to Pandora Predictions’ official page.

BGYO’s strong international showing follows the August 20 premiere of its music video for “The Baddest,” which has earned raves for its world-class production value.

The Philippine mythology-inspired film follows BGYO’s Gelo, Akira, JL, Nate, and Mikki as agents with different expertise, who are recruited by Haliya, portrayed by Liza Soberano, to slay a dragon.

BGYO, which trained for two years under ABS-CBN’s Star Hunt Academy before being launched, is also gearing up for a full-length album, and a joint concert with sister group BINI in November.

