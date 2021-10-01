BGYO, BINI are MTV Asia Spotlight artists for 2 months

MANILA — BGYO and BINI are sharing the spotlight as MTV Asia’s featured artists for the months of October and November, in what’s unfolding to be a packed last quarter for the breakout P-pop groups.

we have a super special treat for you ✨ it’s a double #AsiaSpotlight, with @bgyo_ph and @BINI_ph as our MTV Asia Spotlight artists for Oct and Nov! get ready for exclusive content for the next two months, and their albums dropping on Oct 7 and 14!#MTVAsiaSpotlight#BGYO #BINI pic.twitter.com/zDUv4hRYKi — MTV Asia (@mtvasia) October 1, 2021

The regional music channel announced the back-to-back feature on Friday.

“We have a super special treat for you! It’s a double #AsiaSpotlight, with BGYO and BINI as our MTV Asia Spotlight artists for Oct and Nov!” it said.

MTV Asia teased “exclusive content” involving the siblings acts in the next two months.

The spotlight coincides with Kapamilya groups’ busiest months since their launch.

BGYO will release their album, “The Light,” on October 7, while BINI will drop their “Born To Win” album a week later on October 14.

They will perform both current hits and new tracks from their albums at “One Dream: The BINI & BGYO Concert” on November 6 and 7, via KTX.ph.

On December 3, both acts will take the stage at 1MX Dubai, a music festival featuring Filipino artists.

Related videos:

Watch more on iWantTFC

Watch more on iWantTFC