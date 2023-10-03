Concept photo for BTS member Jungkook's single '3D.' Photo: Twitter/BIGHIT_MUSIC

Jungkook of K-pop supergroup BTS will put out his solo debut album in November, his label announced late Tuesday.

In a notice on fan community app WeVerse, Big Hit Music said the 26-year-old singer would drop the album titled "Golden" on November 3.

"'Golden' is an album inspired by the golden moments of Jungkook, the golden maknae of BTS and a solo artist," Big Hit said.

A "maknae" is a K-pop group's youngest member and Jungkook has been dubbed as the "golden maknae" due to his versatility.

Big Hit said the album will feature 11 tracks, including the digital singles "Seven" and "3D," which were released in recent months.

"Jungkook will be delivering special stage performances and making various appearances alongside the release of 'Golden,'" the company added.

BTS, known for bringing K-pop into the mainstream in the United States, is currently taking a break from group activities as its members focus on their solo careers and mandatory military service. The septet plans to "reconvene" in 2025.

