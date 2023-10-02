The official music video for BTS member Jungkook’s "3D" featuring American singer and rapper Jack Harlow was recently released.

"3D" is the K-pop idol’s second digital single following the successful release of "Seven" featuring another American artist, singer and rapper Latto.

“[‘3D’] is a pop R&B track with clever expressions of feelings toward an unattainable person from the perspectives of first, second, and third dimensions,” BIGHIT Music said, referring to the overall flavor of the track.

BIGHIT also noted that Jungkook is showing a more mature side in his recent releases.

Posted via the HYBE LABELS YouTube channel, the music video is currently at 21 million views and more than a million likes since its release last Sept. 29.

Big Hit Music encouraged ARMYs and fans alike to look forward to Jungkook’s upcoming activities as well as show support towards his newly released music video.

A couple of days before the highly anticipated release, BTS’ official account posted a series of TikTok videos teasing both the track and the music video. All TikTok videos also garnered millions of likes and views. -- Report from Angela Sacay