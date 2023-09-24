Still from a teaser video for BTS member Jungkook's upcoming single '3D.' Screenshot from video on HYBE LABELS' YouTube channel

MANILA — BTS star Jungkook is releasing a single featuring American rapper-singer Jack Harlow, his management company said Sunday.

In a notice on fan community platform WeVerse, Big Hit Music said the song titled "3D" will be out on September 29.

Big Hit described the song as "a pop [and] R&B track with clever expressions of feelings toward an unattainable person."

"Get ready to meet an even more mature side of Jungkook following 'Seven,'" Big Hit said, referring to the singer's solo debut single released last July.

"Jack Harlow has featured in this track, bringing his unique rap style and adding zest to the song," it added.

On its social media pages, Big Hit also dropped "concept photos" and "hero films" to tease "3D."

The announcement comes shortly after the 26-year-old artist took the stage of the Global Citizen Festival in New York, drawing a crowd despite persistent rain.

Last July, during his guesting on bandmate Suga's online show "Suchwita," Jungkook revealed that he planned to put out "a small mini album by November."

BTS, known for bringing K-pop into the mainstream in the United States, is currently taking a break from group activities as its members focus on their solo careers and mandatory military service. The septet plans to "reconvene" in 2025.

