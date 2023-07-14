Concept photo for BTS member Jungkook's solo release 'Seven.' Photo: Twitter/@BIGHIT_MUSIC

Jungkook of K-pop sensation BTS released Friday the single "Seven," marking his official debut as a soloist.

The 25-year-old singer's new single features Latto, the Grammy-nominated rapper behind the song "Big Energy," which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Sung entirely in English, “Seven” is about loving someone right “seven days a week.”

In the music video, Jungkook plays a man who persistently pursues his partner, played by “The World of the Married” actress Han So-hee, despite their constant bickering and her apparent disregard of him.

"Seven" is "an invigorating summer song that is sure to have you experience the full breadth of Jungkook's charm," according to label Big Hit Music.

While "Seven" marks Jungkook's official solo debut, he has previously released a number of solo tracks, including "Stay Alive" for the BTS-based webtoon "7Fates: Chakho" and "Dreamers" for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Jungkook is the sixth BTS member to come up with a solo release since the septet announced that its members would take a break from group activities.

