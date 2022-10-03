Head in the Clouds Manila reveals star-studded lineup

Filipino-Australian singer Ylona Garcia, Chinese singer Jackson Wang and Japanese singer Joji are among the performers for the Head in the Clouds Music and Arts Festival in Manila in December. Photos from the artists' official Instagram accounts

MANILA — Record label 88rising announced Monday the star-studded lineup for the two-day music and arts festival that it was bringing to the country in December, which includes a number of Filipino acts.

The US-based music company that caters mainly to Asian talents said the Manila leg of its Head in the Clouds festival would be headlined by Japanese singer Joji, Chinese singer Jackson Wang, Indonesian artists NIKI and Rich Brian, Korean singer eaJ, and Japanese duo Yoasobi.

The event marks Wang's second visit to the country this year after performing at the K-pop Masterz concert last July.

Among the Filipino performers are former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate and 88rising artist Ylona Garcia, "Binibini" hitmaker Zack Tabudlo, rapper Guapdad 4000, and Filipino-Canadian R&B duo Manila Grey.

Grammy-winning DJ and producer Zedd was listed as special guest for the event.

The lineup also includes Adawa, Akini Jing, Atarashii Gakko, BIBI, Elephante, JinxZhou, Milli, Spence Lee, Stephanie Poetri and Warren Hue.

The event will be held at the SM Festival Grounds in Parañaque on December 9 and 10, with tickets going on sale beginning Wednesday (October 5).

Garcia said she was "glad" that her label was bringing Head in the Clouds to the Philippines.

"It's been a while since I've seen my fans back home. [I] can't wait to see each and every one of them," she said in a statement.

"I am so excited to perform at the inaugural Head in the Clouds Manila. I missed y'all and it's time to bring it to the Philippines," added Rich Brian.

In August, 88rising also staged a 2-day Head in the Clouds Festival in Los Angeles, which had around 70,000 attendees.

