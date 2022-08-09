US-based music label 88rising, which caters to Asian and Asian American artists, announced Tuesday it would bring its music and arts festival to Manila in December.

In a statement, 88rising said it would stage its Head In The Clouds Music and Arts Festival at the SM Festival Grounds in Parañaque City on Dec. 9 and 10.

The company has yet to announce the lineup for the festival but said the event would "feature top charting and trailblazing artists from around the world, unique and immersive live production plus culturally-inspired art and food experiences."

"We're incredibly proud to bring Head in the Clouds to Manila and the Philippines, a city and country so close to so many of our hearts and families," said 88rising CEO Sean Miyashiro.

Passes for the 2-day event will go on sale starting Thursday, August 11 at this link.

The festival's previous lineup had included Filipino artists No Rome and Ylona Garcia, Hong Kong-born singer-rapper Jackson Wang, Indonesia's Rich Brian and Niki, and South Korea's Bibi, Chungha, Jay Park and Eaj.

