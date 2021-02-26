Ylona Garcia is now part of American music collective 88Rising

MANILA - Filipino-Australian Ylona Garcia is the newest artist to join American music collective 88Rising.

The mass media company welcomed Garcia to its family by posting a video on their Instagram account.

"Welcome the wonderful Ylona Garcia to the family 🌟 good things to come ❤️," it wrote in the caption, also tagging its sister company, Paradise Rising.

Garcia, who is now based in Australia, also posted a photo on her Instagram account, tagging 88Rising in her post.

"Sooner than you think," she wrote.

Born in Australia to Filipino parents, Garcia first gained popularity in the Philippines as a "Pinoy Big Brother:737" housemate in 2015, emerging as the season's first runner-up.

She has since became part of different ABS-CBN shows, including the drama series "On the Wings of Love" and "Sana Dalawa Ang Puso."

In 2020, Garcia returned to Australia, where she worked as a service crew member of McDonald's.

88Rising has gained popularity as a music label for Asian American and Asian artist who release music in the US. Among their artists are Joji, Rich Brian and Niki.

In July 2020, 88Rising collaborated with Globe Telecom to launch Paradise Rising, which is dedicated to promoting artists of Filipino descent.

RELATED VIDEO