Fil-American hip-hop artist Guapdad 4000 to launch album under Paradise Rising

MANILA – Filipino-American hip-hop artist Guapdad 4000 is set to launch his new album “1176” under Paradise Rising, the new sister label of international mass media company 88rising.

The album chronicles the life and career to date of the Oakland-based rapper, from his Filipino upbringing and humble beginnings to eventual stardom.

Executive produced by fellow Fil-Am !LLMIND, the album hones in on Guapdad 4000 telling his own story, with the help of some of his close friends.

One of the tracks included in the album is the recently released carrier single and music video, “How Many,” which samples the legendary Alice DJ track "Better off Alone."

EMBED : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yEeokSnUxvM

“I know that sounds generic but there really is no better way to describe [Guapdad]. I also wish I was as good looking as him but at least I'm taller than him,” !LLMIND said.

“Seriously though, I had such a blast working with him on this project and even though we're from opposite coasts, we are similar in so many ways. He brought the best out of me on this project and made my job easy. The music is crazy," he added.

The album is slated to be released on March 19, making Guapdad 4000 and !LLMIND the first artists to release a full-length project through Paradise Rising, which is dedicated to uplifting artists of Filipino descent.

Paradise Rising is the result of a joint collaboration between the Philippine telecommunications company Globe, and 88rising.

