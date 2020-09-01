Ylona Garcia now works in McDonald's back in Australia

MANILA -- Ylona Garcia is now back in Australia, where she was born and raised before becoming a housemate on "Pinoy Big Brother."

In an Instagram post on Monday, Garcia revealed that she is now working at McDonald's in Sydney.

"hey y’all, i decided to work at @mcdonaldsau :)) feel free to come thruuu && i’ll serve you xx," Garcia wrote in the caption.

Garcia joined "Pinoy Big Brother: 737" in 2015, hoping to launch a showbiz career. A year later, she released her album under Star Music.

She also appeared on various ABS-CBN shows, including the drama series "On the Wings of Love" and "Sana Dalawa Ang Puso."