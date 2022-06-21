Ylona Garcia drops new summertime single 'Vibin'

Filipino-Australian singer-songwriter Ylona Garcia showed a more vulnerable playful side to her with the release of her new song “Vibin.”

The track has been described a :"perfect summertime slow jam that has a smooth and catchy hook, and a light, airy production matched with Garcia’s crisp vocals."

“’Vibin’ is a really special song to me because it truly captures where I am artistically, and where I plan to go sonically,” Garcia said in a statement.

“The track is about meeting someone new and not wanting to feel pressured to define the relationship -- we’re just vibin and enjoying every moment as they come,” she added.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

In the music video, Garcia can be seen getting ready with her girlfriends as she excitedly anticipates the house party she’s about to host.

Everyone is lounging by the pool, and dancing to summertime hits. The party continues well into the evening, with Garcia trading in her poolside outfit for a party dress.

“Vibin” follows the success of Garcia’s hit single “Entertain Me,” which was featured in the wildly popular game Valorant’s launch trailer of new playable character Neon.

At only 20 years old, Garcia has set her sights on the global landscape in the next stage of her creative journey.

Garcia’s music is released by 88rising’s sister label Paradise Rising, which was launched in 2020 to help bring Filipino music to the forefront.