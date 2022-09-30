Jodi Sta. Maria as Jill in the final episode of ‘The Broken Marriage Vow’ in June. ABS-CBN

MANILA — “The Broken Marriage Vow,” ABS-CBN’s adaptation of the hit global drama “Doctor Foster,” now counts at least eight international trophies or nominations from international award-giving bodies, following Friday’s announcement from the Asian Academy Creative Awards.

The primetime series was hailed national winner across six categories, including Best Adaptation of an Existing Format, Best Actress in a Leading Role for Jodi Sta. Maria, and Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Zaijian Jaranilla.

“The Broken Marriage Vow” also won Best Theme Song or Title Theme for “Gusto Ko Nang Bumitaw” by Morissette, Best Editing for Rommel Malimban, and Best Promo or Trailer.

As national winner in those categories, “The Broken Marriage Vow” will represent the Philippines at the grand awards show in Singapore on December 7 and 8, where the regional winners will be named.

“You are able to do exceeding abundantly above all that I can ask or think,” Sta. Maria tweeted shortly after the announcement. “I believe I haven’t scratched the surface of the vision, purpose and plan You have for me. I have only tasted a small portion and seen a tiny glimpse of the life You want to give me. I am speechless and amazed.”

The latest batch of recognition adds to the trophy haul of the ABS-CBN drama, which concluded in June 2022 after a trending five-month run.

In August, “The Broken Marriage Vow” won Best TV Format Adaptation (Scripted) in Asia at the Content Asia Awards. Sta. Maria was also nominated for Best Female Lead in a TV Programme at the regional gathering in Thailand.

Sta. Maria personally received the trophy for the series.

She credited the entire production and creative team, as well as her fellow cast members, for the critical success of “The Broken Marriage Vow.”

“Panalo ito ng lahat, ‘yung buong team na pinangunahan ng aming direktor na si Connie Macatuno and Andoy Ranay,” she told ABS-CBN News. “It really takes a village to produce such an amazing series.”

