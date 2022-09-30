Photos from ABS-CBN Entertainment

MANILA -- (UPDATED) ABS-CBN shows and artists have once again dominated the national winners of the Asian Academy Creative Awards.

After last year's 11 national winners, Kapamilya stars and programs received 16 nods this year to represent the Philippines in the Grand Awards in December.

The Philippine adaptation of BBC’s “Doctor Foster,” “The Broken Marriage Vow” earned six national victories in the 2022 Asian Academy Creative Awards.

Lead actress Jodi Sta. Maria was named as Best Actress in a Leading Role, while her son in the show Zaijian Jaranilla was selected Best Actor in a Supporting Role.

“The Broken Marriage Vow” will also be the Philippine representative for the Best Adaptation of an Existing Format category, while Morissette Amon’s “Gusto Ko Nang Bumitaw” was named Best Theme Song.

The show also took Best Promo/Trailer and Best Editing nods.

Meanwhile, noontime show “It’s Showtime!” received three national wins with Vice Ganda taking the Best Entertainment Host.

It is the second straight year Vice claimed the award. He also went on to claim the Asian trophy last year for “Everybody, Sing!”.

“It's Showtime” also took home the Best Direction for Non-Fiction for director Jon Moll, while the noontime show was named best general entertainment/game program.

Dimples Romana was named Best Actress in a Supporting Role for the series “Viral Scandal,” while Pepe Herrera impressed the judges for his performance on “My Papa Pi” to bag the national award in the Best Comedy Performance.

Sunday variety show “ASAP Natin ‘To” was named Best Music/Dance Programme, while “Maalaala Mo Kaya” episode “Beauty Behind Bars” won the Best Single Drama/Anthology Episode.

The award-winning movie of Charo Santos-Concio “Kun Maupay Man it Panahon” received another recognition after it was named Best Feature Film.

Noli de Castro’s “KBYN” was selected Best Current Affairs Programme, while Metro's “The Crawl Singapore” got the Best Lifestyle Programme.

They will represent the Philippines in the Grand Awards in December against the other national winners from different parts of the region.

The Asian Academy Creative Awards honors programs and personalities that represent and promote Asian content and creativity.

Here's the complete list of national winners from the Philippines:

Best Actor in a Leading Role - John Arcilla (On The Job)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Zaijian Jaranilla (The Broken Marriage Vow)

Best Actress in a Leading Role - Jodi Sta. Maria (The Broken Marriage Vow)

Best Supporting Actress in a Supporting Role - Dimples Romana (Viral Scandal)

Best Adaptation of an Existing Format - The Broken Marriage Vow

Best Children’s Programme - Sing Galing Kid

Best Comedy Performance - Pepe Herrera (My Papa Pi)

Best Comedy Programme - BETCIN

Best Current Affairs Programme or Series - KBYN

Best Direction (Non-Fiction) - Jon Moll (It’s Showtime!)

Best Direction (Fiction) - Erik Matti (On The Job)

Best Documentary Programme - The Atom Araullo Specials: Eye In The Dark

Best Drama Series - On The Job

Best Editing - Rommel Malimban (The Broken Marriage Vow)

Best Entertainment Host - Vice Ganda (It’s Showtime!)

Best Feature Film - Kun Maupay Man It Panahon

Best General Entertainment, Game, Quiz Programme - It’s Showtime!

Best Infotainment Programme - Ibilib

Best Lifestyle Programme - The Crawl Singapore

Best Music or Dance Programme - ASAP Natin ‘To

Best Natural History or Wildlife Programme - Born To Be Wild: Primate Planet

Best News or Current Affairs Presenter - Atom Araullo (State of the Nation)

Best News Programme - 24 Oras Weekend

Best Non-Scripted Entertainment - Sing Galing Sing

Best Original Programme by a Streamer/OTT - Still

Best Promo or Trailer - The Broken Marriage Vow

Best Screenplay - Michiko Yamato (On The Job)

Best Short Form Content - Ginto: A Hidilyn Diaz Kwentong Jollibee Special

Best Single Drama/Anthology Episode - Beauty Behind Bars (Maalaala Mo Kaya)

Best Single News Story - 24 Hours Weekend : Typhoon Odette (Rai)

Best Theme Song - Gusto Ko Nang Bumitaw (The Broken Marriage Vow) By Morissette Amon

Best Visual in TV Series - Lolong: The Crocodile Whisperer

Best Voice Artist - Show Suzuki (Sing Galing)

