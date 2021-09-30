File photos. ABS-CBN

The ABS-CBN Network harvested a handful of national recognitions at the Asian Academy Creative Awards, receiving a total of 11 wins from its news and current affairs and entertainment productions.

Actor JM de Guzman was hailed as the national winner for the Best Actor category for his exemplary performance on “Init sa Magdamag,” while veteran actress Sylvia Sanchez took the Best Supporting Actress award for inspirational series “Huwag Kang Mangamba.”

Actor Nonie Buencamino of “Huwag Kang Mangamba” was also named national winner for the Best Supporting Actor.

Trending series “He’s Into Her” got two awards with BGYO’s music claiming the Best Theme Song, while the show itself was named the Best Original Program.

Chad Vidanes, who was at the helm of “He’s Into Her,” received the Best Direction award.

The unkaboggable phenomenal star Vice Ganda added another award to his collection as he won Best Entertainment Program host.

The singing community game show of Vice Ganda, “Everybody, Sing!” was the national winner for Best Music/Dance Program.

“Maalaala Mo Kaya” won the Best Single Drama/Anthology Episode for “Two Mothers,” which starred Iza Calzado, Heaven Peralejo, and Shamaine Buencamino.

Broadcaster Karen Davila was named Best News Anchor for ANC’s “Headstart,” while “Fedelina: A Stolen Life” was the national winner for Best Documentary Program.

They will represent the Philippines in the Grand Awards on December 2021 facing other national winners from different parts of the region.

The Asian Academy Creative Awards honors programs and personalities that represent and promote Asian content and creativity.