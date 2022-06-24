‘The Broken Marriage Vow’ finale: Which relationships were shattered, repaired

Jodi Sta. Maria as Jill in the final episode of ‘The Broken Marriage Vow.’ ABS-CBN

The hit romance drama “The Broken Marriage Vow” concluded its half-year run on television Friday with relationships shattered beyond repair, and despite deep damage, those that were ultimately put back together.

In the finale that aired on ABS-CBN platforms, Jill (Jodi Sta. Maria) managed to mend her broken relationship with her son, Gio (Zaijian Jaranilla), who had chosen to distance himself from both her and David (Zanjoe Marudo), as he could no longer bear being caught between them.

Jill, who stayed single despite Gabby’s (Jake Ejercito) persistence, waited two years before Gio finally showed up again at her doorstep, signaling a new chapter for them both.

David, meanwhile, also sought to start anew. Without the wide network he once had as Lexy’s (Sue Ramirez) husband, he had to re-establish himself as an architect, applying for jobs but with also having to live with the stigma of his scandal.

Shattering both his marriages with Jill and Lexy, David also estranged himself from his respective children with them — Gio and Kylie.

Lexy, who once shunned her doting parents (Rachel Alejandro, Art Acuña) in favor of David, restored her relationships with them, moving back in to their mansion with her daughter.

Based on “Doctor Foster,” the global hit series from BBC One, “The Broken Marriage Vow” premiered in January with advance episodes releasing on Viu and iWantTFC ahead of its TV broadcast.

Directed by Connie Macatuno and Andoy Ranay, “The Broken Marriage Vow” earned praise for its localized depiction of the British original, with patriotic flair in the fashion of its characters, the use of scenic Baguio City as its setting, and presenting uniquely Filipino culture and cuisine.

The series also became an internet sensation, with memorable scenes including Jill piecing together clues of David’s infidelity, as well as the dinner confrontation where she exposes his affair with Lexy becoming viral hits, generating memes and parodies.