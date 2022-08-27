"The Broken Marriage Vow" lead star Jodi Sta Maria accepts the Best TV Adaptation award during the Content Asia Awards 2022 ceremony together with Producer Kylie Manalo-Balagtas. Screenshot

Kapamilya actress Jodi Sta. Maria was beaming with pride and was all smiles when she accepted the Best TV Adaptation award for her series "The Broken Marriage Vow" at the ContentAsia Awards 2022 held in Thailand on Friday.

Sta. Maria attended the annual event together with the the show's producer, Kylie Balagtas, and her manager Biboy Arboleda.

ABS-CBN News caught up with the series' lead star right after the awarding ceremonies and the award-winning actress can’t stop gushing about the whole experience.

"Masaya, as in super, kung manalo bonus. Kung ma-nominate ka panalo na talaga, pero kung manalo ka sobra-sobrang blessing na," she said.

"We had a great time to and it’s so nice na ma-meet yung iba pang content providers all over Asia."

The actress said she has nothing but gratitude and appreciation to the whole team of "The Broken Marriage Vow."

She also recognized the leadership of ABS-CBN together with the team of Viu and BBC’s "Doctor Foster" team — where the series was based.

"Nakakatuwa kasi kung iisipin mo, panalo ito ng lahat, yung buong team... na pinangunahan ng aming direktor na si Connie Macatuno and Andoy Ranay," she said.

"And of course, yung mga napaka magagaling na gumanap. Si Z (Zanjoe Marudo), si Sue (Ramirez), si Zaijan (Jaranilla) everyone na gumanap sa Marriage Vow. Yung production team na hindi matatawaran yung effort na binigay nila," the actress added.

"It really takes a village to produce such an amazing series."

Aside from the series’ nomination, she was also nominated for the Best Lead Actress category together with Thailand’s Baifern Pimchanok for the "Tale of Ylang Ylang," who took home the award.

While riding high from this recognition, Sta. Maria is already preparing for a busy October calendar for a series of shows in the United States and her entry to the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) titled "Labyu with an Accent."

"Mga kababayan namin diyan sa North America, sa US, malapit na tayo magkita kita diyan," said the actress.

"This October, abangan nyo lang po yung mga schedule ng performances. And of course, magkakaroon po kami ng MMFF na film with Coco Martin," she added.

She also teased that she will be working on a new TV series soon but everything is still under wraps.