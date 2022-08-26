‘The Broken Marriage Vow’ wins best TV adaptation at ContentAsia Awards

“The Broken Marriage Vow,” ABS-CBN’s adaptation of BBC One’s hit global drama “Doctor Foster,” clinched a top prize at the ContentAsia Awards in Bangkok, Thailand.

The hit primetime drama, which aired from January to June this year, won Best TV Format Adaptation (Scripted) in Asia, besting nominees from Thailand and Hong Kong.

Lead actress Jodi Sta. Maria, who was also nominated in the Best Female Lead in a TV Programme category, accepted the series’ award. She was accompanied by producer Kylie Manalo-Balagtas.

Now on its 3rd edition, the annual event is organized by ContentAsia, a 15-year-old information platform "curated to offer insights into Asia’s content environment.”

Another Filipino winner this year is filmmaker Treb Monteras II, who was named Best Director of a Scripted TV Programme for the musical series “Still” from Viu. Erik Matti was nominated in the same category for “On the Job: The Missing 8.”

Acclaimed director Brillante Mendoza’s “Gensan Punch,” meanwhile, bagged the award for Best Asian Feature Film or Telemovie.

Other nominees from the Philippines were John Arcilla for Best Male Lead in a TV Programme for “On the Job: The Missing 8” and the ABS-CBN sitcom “My Papa Pi” for Best Asian Comedy Show.

