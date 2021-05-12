Original ‘Doctor Foster’ creators ‘couldn’t be happier’ with ABS-CBN’s vision for PH remake

Jodi Sta. Maria, Zaijan Jaranilla, Zanjoe Marudo, and Sue Ramirez (not in photo) will star in ‘The Broken Marriage Vow.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — The British creators of “Doctor Foster” have expressed confidence in ABS-CBN’s vision for the Philippine adaptation of the drama series.

The local version, titled “The Broken Marriage Vow,” was unveiled recently, with Jodi Sta. Maria, Zanjoe Marudo, Sue Ramirez, and Zaijan Jaranilla attached to star.

It will be produced by Dreamscape Entertainment, and directed by Connie Macatuno.

“What’s inspired me from the outset in our discussions with the wonderful creative team at ABS-CBN Entertainment, is how committed they are to telling this story in a way that will excite, entertain, and inspire viewers,” André Renaud, SVP of Format Sales for BBC, said.

The BBC executive said that the Philippine version’s doctor, Sta. Maria’s Dr. Jill Ilustre, will feel familiar to local viewers, despite being based on the British title character.

“How this doctor will connect to the community, where she lives, and her family, and her journey will be a uniquely Filipino story,” he said.

Macatuno has said “The Broken Marriage Vow” will integrate Filipino elements in the story, “from the setting, the food, the style of life.”

The fashion, too, will reflect Filipino culture, based on Sta. Maria’s appearance as Jill, wearing a stylish barong, in the announcement reel of the series.

Sta. Maria has also described her character as a community doctor, with Macatuno separately saying that the theme of women empowerment will be prevalent in the story.

“We couldn’t be happier with the vision that the executive team has already shared with us,” Renaud said. “It’s our pleasure to continue to work closely with these teams, as the story comes to life.”

“I’m confident that this sixth adaptation of ‘Doctor Foster’ will sit with honor alongside her sisters around the world.”

The ABS-CBN offering is the sixth international adaptation of “Doctor Foster,” following its versions in France, Russia, Turkey, India, and South Korea.

The Korean remake, “The World of the Married,” became the country’s highest rated cable TV drama, and courted a massive following from Filipino viewers. It was also aired locally by ABS-CBN.

Cory Vidanes, ABS-CBN’s COO of Broadcast, said the network is “most grateful to BBC for entrusting [us] with the Philippine version” of the British drama.

“It is a privilege for us to be able to produce this highly engaging and relatable story for the Filipino audience,” she said.

