‘I broke down crying,’ Sue Ramirez says on casting in ‘Doctor Foster’ adaptation

Sue Ramirez will portray Lexy Lucero in ABS-CBN’s ‘The Broken Marriage Vow,’ the local adaptation of the hit British series ‘Doctor Foster.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — Sue Ramirez “broke down crying” when she got news that she has been cast in one of the main roles in the Philippine version of “Doctor Foster.”

Ramirez was introduced on Friday as Lexy Lucero in ABS-CBN’s “The Broken Marriage Vow,” about a married couple whose family is rocked by the husband’s infidelity.

Lexy is “the other woman” whose affair with David Ilustre, portrayed by Zanjoe Marudo, ruins his marriage with the lead character, Jodi Sta. Maria’s Dr. Jill Ilustre.

The three, along with Zaijan Jaranilla as the Ilustres' lone child Gio, were revealed as the cast of the series in a recorded launch streamed on Friday afternoon.

Referring to her character, Ramirez said: “She is a very sheltered lady, because she grew up in a prominent family. But she finds love in this guy where she also finds her independence."

“She can make decisions on her own and she doesn’t have to rely on her parents for that decision. But, unfortunately, the guy that met is already married.”

Ramirez, a Star Magic artist, recalled turning emotional after being offered the role of Lexy, pointing out the magnitude of the project.

“I got a phone call from my manager saying that there was going to be a pitch for me for a big project. Of course, I’ve missed working with ABS,” said Ramirez.

“It’s a big, big project. When they told me, I broke down crying, because I really couldn’t believe na ako ‘yung napili nila for this role!”

The Dreamscape Entertainment production is the sixth international adaptation of “Doctor Foster,” following its versions in France, Russia, Turkey, India, and South Korea.

The Korean remake, “The World of the Married,” became the country’s highest rated cable TV drama, and also courted a massive following from Filipino viewers. It was also aired locally by ABS-CBN.

Helming “The Broken Marriage Vow” is award-winning director Concepcion Macatuno, whose recent films include “Glorious” (2018) and “Malaya” (2020).

The series’ premiere date has yet to be announced.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC