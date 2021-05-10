Expect as much ‘buwisit, gigil’ in PH version of ‘Doctor Foster,’ says director

Jodi Sta. Maria, Zanjoe Marudo, Sue Ramirez, and Zaijian Jaranilla (not in photo) will star in ‘The Broken Marriage Vow.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — Viewers of “The Broken Marriage Vow,” ABS-CBN’s adaptation of the global hit “Doctor Foster,” can expect as much “buwisit” and “gigil” from watching the local version, just like the original.

“Definitely, for the fans of ‘Doctor Foster’ and ‘The World of the Married,’ they’ll still see that gripping, pang-buwisit na feeling,” the Philippine remake’s director, Connie Macatuno, said.

“‘Yung gigil, makikita pa rin nila iyon dito,” she teased, during the recent announcement event of “The Broken Marriage Vow.”

The Philippines is the sixth country to adapt “Doctor Foster” for its local audience. “The World of the Married” is South Korea’s version of the drama, which broke viewership records in the country, and also courted a loyal following among Filipino viewers.

Like the British original, “The Broken Marriage Vow” follows a married couple whose family is rocked by the husband’s affair.

The Philippine version’s cast is led by Jodi Sta. Maria as Dr. Jill Ilustre; Zanjoe Marudo as the doctor’s husband, David Ilustre; Zaijian Jaranilla as Gio Ilustre, the couple’s son; and Sue Ramirez as Lexy Lucero, David’s “other woman.”

“What’s going to be different is the way our actors will give life to these characters,” Macatuno said.

Filmmaker Connie Macatuno will direct ‘The Broken Marriage Vow.’ ABS-CBN

Another key difference, the director added, is the integration of Filipino elements in the story. “We’re going to localize everything, from the setting, the food, the style of life — it’s going to be Filipino,” she said.

Macatuno, whose recent film work includes “Glorious” in 2018 and “Malaya” in 2020, is hoping to make “The Broken Marriage Vow” a world-class offering.

“Gusto kong gumawa ng series na pang-international ‘yung factor,” she said.

Beyond the story of infidelity, Macatuno intends to convey the theme of women empowerment through the characters of Jill and Lexy.

“Ever since, when I make stories, I really want to focus on the stories of women, their struggles, and their triumphs,” she said. “I feel na, sana, maka-contribute ako kung paano maipakita ang isang empowered Filipina.”

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC