‘The pressure is real!’ Jodi Sta. Maria in disbelief over ‘Doctor Foster’ remake casting

Jodi Sta. Maria will portray Dr. Jill Ilustre in "The Broken Marriage Vow," ABS-CBN’s adaptation of the British series ‘Doctor Foster. Dreamscape Entertainment

MANILA — Jodi Sta. Maria was in disbelief when she got the call offering her the lead role in the Philippine remake of BBC’s “Doctor Foster,” citing the drama’s international success.

Sta. Maria was introduced as the lead star of ABS-CBN’s adaptation of the series, titled “The Broken Marriage Vow,” on Friday.

The acclaimed actress will be joined by Zanjoe Marudo, Sue Ramirez, and Zaijan Jaranilla in the psychological drama about a married couple whose family is rocked by the husband’s affair.

In the ABS-CBN version, the wife is named Jill Ilustre, a community doctor.

“She’s a mom, she’s a wife, she’s intelligent, she’s empowered. Her love language is being of service to those around her,” Sta. Maria said of her character.

Recalling getting news of her casting in the project, Sta. Maria said: “I got a call from my manager telling me that the role of Dr. Foster is being offered to me. I was like, ‘Joke ba ‘to? Is this real?’ Hindi ako makapaniwala."

“And now, we’re doing a Philippine adaptation, and the role was offered to me. Napaka-surreal ng moment na ‘yon.”

The Dreamscape Entertainment production is the sixth international adaptation of “Doctor Foster,” following its versions in France, Russia, Turkey, India, and South Korea.

The Korean remake, “The World of the Married,” became the country’s highest rated cable TV drama, and also courted a massive following from Filipino viewers. It was also aired locally by ABS-CBN.

“I also feel a lot of pressure,” Sta. Maria, whose acting career spans over two decades, admitted. “The pressure is real!”

Helming “The Broken Marriage Vow” is award-winning director Concepcion Macatuno, whose recent films include “Glorious” (2018) and “Malaya” (2020).

The series’ premiere date has yet to be announced.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC